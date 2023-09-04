Attack drone belonging to armed forces of Armenia identified [VIDEO]

4 September 2023 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

The manufacturer of an attack drone belonging to the armed forces of Armenia has been identified. It was detected yesterday afternoon by units of the Azerbaijan army located in the direction of the Kalbajar district and neutralized without reaching the target using special means, Azernews reports.

The device was developed by the American company "Micro Aerial Projects".

The official page of the company states that the said UAVs are designed exclusively for civil and scientific purposes.

Military expert Ramil Mammadli told Xazar Xabar (Azerbaijan-based news program) that this step of Armenia proves the level of the country's army. Only this country can think of supplementing civilian and scientific equipment for military purposes with some artificial technical means.

The expert also drew attention to the manufacturer's obligations. He stated that every company should be responsible for whom its products are sold to and how they are used.

Armenia had designed 23 different types of loitering munitions (weapons that can fly and attack) in the past four years, but they didn't have enough money to buy them. Instead, they bought four fighter jets from Russia. During the war, Armenia got some drones from Russia. They are now trying to make their own drones that can attack.

---

