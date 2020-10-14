By Aisha Jabbarova

Armenian forces launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others – including local officials - on October 14, amid humanitarian truce reached between the two countries earlier.

A school building in the district’s Duyarli village has also been destroyed in Armenian attacks.

A resident of Tartar’s Narli village, Adavat Akhundov, was killed as a shell fell into the courtyard of a house at about 9:00 (GMT +4) in the morning General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reported on October 14.

Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said in his Twitter account that Armenian forces fired over 100 artillery missiles in Tartar city and its villages on October 14. Hajiyev described Tartar as Azerbaijan’s “Stalingrad” due to its intense shelling by Armenia.

Hajiyev further said that “Armenia’s ‘commitment’ to humanitarian truce [is] utter hypocrisy”, reminding that Tartar has been under heavy artillery attack since morning.

Among the injured people in Tartar are two territorial representatives of the Duyarli and Alasgarli villages of the Mayor’s Office of Tartar district - Ramiz Zeynalov and Kamran Ahmadov. The two local officials were injured as they were trying to pull out the wounded civilians.

A reporter of AZTV channel was also injured as Armenian forces fired at the TV channel’s vehicle carrying journalists.

Armenia has continued targeting Azerbaijan's densely-populated civilian areas despite the Russian-mediated humanitarian truce that was reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers that entered force on October 10.

On the night leading to October 11, a few hours after the truce, Armenia launched a missile attack on Azerbaijan's second-largest populated Ganja city, killing ten civilians and injuring 35 hours. Ganja is located far from the conflict zone and is home to over half a million people.

Azerbaijan's other districts along the line of contact have also been continuously shelled despite the truce. Earlier, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that over 2,000 projectiles fall on Tartar on a daily basis.