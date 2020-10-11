At least civilians were killed and 33 more were injured in Armenia's overnight missile attack in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city on October 11.

Among the casualties are children.

"In the midst of night Ganja city came under missile attack of Armenia. 3 residential buildings destroyed. As of now 7+civilians, as well as women killed. 33 civilians including kids seriously wounded. Armenia hides itself behind humanitarian ceasefire to attack Azerbaijani civilians," Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev wrote in his Twitter account on October 11.

Ganja is 60 km away from the conflict zone.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10.

Armenia also attacked Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Hadrut regions on October 10.

.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz