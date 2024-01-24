Tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan are promoted in Spain [PHOTOS]

24 January 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan are displayed at the FITUR tourism exhibition held in Madrid, Spain, organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau together with four local partners, Azernews reports.

It is reported that B2B (Business to Business) format meetings are held with tour operators and travel agencies, as well as airlines and promotional companies from several European countries as well as Latin America, at the exhibition, which is considered one of the most prestigious tourism events in Spanish-speaking countries.

Within the framework of the meetings, Azerbaijan's tourism potential places, examples of national cuisine, winemaking, and golf, as well as winter tourism opportunities, mountain-skiing centres, the cultural landscape of Xinalig, and the Migration Road, which has recently been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as information about extensive business tourism opportunities, have been discussed.

Ramiz Hasanov, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Spain and permanent representative to the World Tourism Organisation, also visited Azerbaijan's national stand.

The exhibition focuses on Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is one of the world's largest and most important interstate events.

More than 9,000 companies from 152 countries are participating in the exhibition, which will last until January 28, and more than 150,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition.

