By Trend

Russia's airline Utair launches flights en route Moscow-Ganja (Azerbaijan) from February 9, 2022, press service of the air transport said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"Utair is opening a new flight to Azerbaijan. From February 9, we are launching a new international route Moscow-Ganja," the statement said.

Flights will be operated on Wednesdays with departure from Moscow at 06:05 (GMT+3) and at 11:30 (GMT+4) from Ganja.

