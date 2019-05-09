By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan is seriously engaged in the economy diversification in order to eliminate the dependence on oil and gas in the future. Tourism is one of the main priorities in the light of this strategy.

Travel agencies plan to expand the process of providing tour packages on credit in Azerbaijan, Nahid Baghirov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend.

He recalled that after the devaluation of 2015, banks significantly reduced the loans provision for tourist trips.

The chairman said that work is underway to expand this process. In the near future, customers of AzTA member travel companies will be able to purchase travel packages without prior payment. The cost of the tour package will be repaid monthly by means of transfers to a bank account for a maximum of one year.

Baghirov added that the proposed interest rate would be profitable.

At the preliminary stage, the provision of tour packages on credit will concern 20 companies that are AzTA members, but their number will gradually grow.

"Customers can use tour packages on credit in any direction and without price restrictions," he concluded.

Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) is one of the leading organizations operating in the tourism industry. The organization unites tourism companies in the country and coordinates their activities.

The Association, which has been operating since 2009, is currently one of the largest non-governmental organizations providing training and development solutions for tourism and hotel sector in Azerbaijan. It includes more than 100 travel agencies and more than 80 hotels.

AzTA is a member of the World Tourism Organization.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz