Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand-Prix kicks off in Baku

13 September 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of Formula 1 kicks off, Azernews reports.

Two free practice sessions will be held on the first day.

In the Grand Prix, 20 drivers from 10 teams will compete for victory.

The length of the race track is 6 km.

Additionally, in Formula 2, there will be both a practice session and a qualifying session.

The schedule for the first day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is as follows:

11:00 - Formula 2: Free Practice

13:30 - Formula 1: First Free Practice

15:00 - Formula 2: Qualifying

17:00 - Formula 1: Second Free Practice

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 15.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz