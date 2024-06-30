Baku Open-2024 Int'l Chess Festival kicks off [PHOTOS]

30 June 2024 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

International Chess Festival-Baku Open-2024 has kicked off Baku Sport Hall, Azernews reports.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony of the festival, followed by a video highlighting the country's breathtaking nature.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, the Minister of Youth and Sports hailed the high level of sports development in Azerbaijan, crediting President Ilham Aliyev's significant support for sports in the country. The minister noted the triumph of a gold medal winner, female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov outlined a keen interest shown to the international tournament "Baku Open-2024", commemorating the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting this flagship event, celebrating FIDE's centennial, and praised Azerbaijan's prominent position in the world of chess.

Farid Gayibov and Arkady Dvorkovich made the first move of the match.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku Open-2024 features an expanded field of top-seeded chess players from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Ukraine, the United States, Uzbekistan, and FIDE flag player.

Azerbaijani team includes male chess players like Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, as well as female players including Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova and many others.

The 9-round Swiss system competition which consists of 2 tournaments (A and B), offers a total prize fund of USD 50,000.

