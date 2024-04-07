Azerbaijan Basketball League: "NTD-Indigo" emerges victorious over "Neftchi"

7 April 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The conclusion of the sixteenth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Azerbaijan reports.

Only one game was played on the last day.

The teams "NTD-Indigo" and "Neftchi", possessing the same score, faced each other. The match ended with a victory for the former with a score of 94:85.

With this result, "NTD-Indigo" rises to the third position with 28 points and remains 1 point behind its closest competitors in the top two positions. "Neftchi", on the other hand, with 27 points, is in fourth place.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz