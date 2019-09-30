By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijani team has won a gold and a bronze medal on the second day of European Judo Open 2019 held in Luxembourg on September 28-29. The country was represented by six athletes in the competition.

Thus, Imran Yusifov, Azerbaijan’s gold medalist of Prague Junior European Cup 2019, defeated all his rivals and won the gold medal in the weight category over 100 kg.

Another Azerbaijani judoka, Aslan Mirzaev won the bronze medal in the same weight category.

Recall that in the first day of the championship, Azerbaijani judokas won two bronze medals .

Alexandra-Larisa Florian, performing in the weight category up to 57 kg, was defeated by French opponent Priscilla Gneto and took the third place. In the men's race, Rashad Yelkiev (60 kg) won the bronze medal of the European Cup.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team completed the tournament with 1 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Some 358 judokas from 47 countries took part in the competition.

Judo is one of the most developed sports in Azerbaijan, where the National Judo Federation was established in 1972. The Azerbaijani judo team is considered one of the best in the world.

The adult judo team of Azerbaijan made considerable progress in 2016. The team won 51 awards in competitions of various levels. The results showed that Azerbaijani judokas won 351 times out of 710 fights during the year.

The Azerbaijani judo fighter, silver medalist of Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rustam Orujov was named the best in Azerbaijan's male team. Moreover, he is the strongest in the world in his weight class of 73kg, as well as among all weight classes.

