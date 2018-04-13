By Trend

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov has declared open the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double-Mini Trampoline in Baku.

"Dear Guests! Dear Athletes! On behalf of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG), I am pleased to greet all of you here in Baku – at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling & Double-Mini Trampoline! Today, we are launching this year’s season of the European Championships’ competitions," Gayibov said.

He stressed that the Local Organizing Committee, together with the European Union of Gymnastics, its Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee, worked hard to bring these events to the highest possible level.

"Of course, the athletes and coaches worked hard to present their breath-taking routines to you in the best way. I wish them to perform well within the next three days of the events," he added.

Gayibov reminded that these Championships will also qualify senior athletes for the European Games-2019, while the junior athletes have a chance to find themselves in the list of the qualifiers for the Youth Olympic Games-2018.

"I am confident that with a support of gymnastics fans and friendly atmosphere, our gymnasts will overcome the competitions’ stress and will demonstrate terrific flights in gymnastics air. I wish you successes and victories and officially declare the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline open!" he concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz