By Trend

The 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup AGF Trophy has today kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The first day will see holding qualification competitions for men in floor exercises, exercises on parallel bars and on rings. Women gymnasts will compete for a ticket to the final in vault and on uneven bars.

Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov will represent Azerbaijan in competitions in men's gymnastics, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Julia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

The 2018 Baku World Cup, also known as the Baku World Challenge Cup and the AGF Trophy, is held in the National Gymnastics Arena for the third time.

The World Cup that will go on March 15-18 will bring together 102 gymnasts from 25 countries.

