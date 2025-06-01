Armenian crime ring arrested in Los Angeles for $30 million COVID relief fraud [VIDEO]

1 June 2025 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

A group of Armenian-origin individuals has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly embezzling a large sum of money from U.S. government relief programs, Azernews reports, citing the US based sources.

U.S. federal officials have detained 14 people accused of stealing more than $30 million in COVID-19 relief funds and small business loans.

Government representatives emphasized that one of the arrested individuals will be deported, while the others were apprehended by federal authorities in Los Angeles, according to Fox news.