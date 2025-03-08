Kabul blast plotter confesses to involvement in Crocus attack — US Justice Department

8 March 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Mohammad Sharifullah, who confessed to organizing the 2021 bombing in Kabul, admitted to instructing the perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

"During his interview with the FBI, Sharifullah admitted that, on behalf of ISIS-K (the branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, banned in Russia), he had shared instructions on how to use AK-style rifles and other weapons to would-be attackers. Sharifullah also admitted to recognizing two of the four arrested gunmen as those he had previously instructed," the statement reads.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Sharifullah, who was detained near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border with the assistance of US intelligence, was brought to the US on Wednesday morning. Leavitt emphasized that Sharifullah had confessed to crimes related to the Kabul airport attack, as well as other attacks in Russia and Iran.

The terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk just a stone’s throw from Moscow’s city limits was staged on the evening of March 22, 2024. The attack claimed 144 lives and left 551 more people hurt. Four perpetrators were detained in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine by the next morning. Their alleged accomplices were also arrested and taken into custody. Some of them are natives of Tajikistan.