Azernews.Az

Thursday October 31 2024

Kazakhstan's budget to benefit from Tengiz Field Expansion Revenues in 2025

30 October 2024 23:19 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's budget to benefit from Tengiz Field Expansion Revenues in 2025

The Government of Kazakhstan plans to compensate for the decrease in revenues of the republican budget in 2025, in particular, through a project to increase production at the Tengiz field, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more