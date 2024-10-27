Fuel prices expected to rise in Sweden

27 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Swedish government will make changes to the obligations for waste reduction with the condition of compensation for consumers regarding the possible increase in fuel prices, Azernews reports.

Climate and Environment Minister Romina Purmohtari presented the directives of a new study aligned with the European Union's climate requirements at a press conference. She stated that waste in Sweden is expected to increase significantly in 2024, indicating a need for new policies.

Changes in the government's climate policy have led to a sharp rise in emissions, increasing the risk of Sweden not meeting its 2030 targets.

This year, the obligation level was reduced to 6% for gasoline and diesel, but in the fall, the government plans to change this decision and raise the level back to 10%.

