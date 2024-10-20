Satellite imagery shows North Korean troop movements to Russia

20 October 2024 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared new satellite images showing North Korea's apparent troop movements to Russia, aimed at supporting its efforts in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

Among the three photos released, one image came from a South Korean-operated satellite, while two were provided by a satellite imagery company.

The intelligence agency indicated that North Korea plans to send around 12,000 troops to Russia, with an initial deployment of 1,500 special forces already sent to Vladivostok.

That picture appears to have been taken by a satellite equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can collect data regardless of the weather by using remote sensing systems.

South Korea has been operating multiple SAR-equipped satellites, including a military reconnaissance satellite, though images taken by military satellites are usually not included in government press releases as they are classified as military secrets.

South Korea has been closely tracking North Korea's movements using satellites operated by the government and the military amid growing speculation about deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

