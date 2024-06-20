Romania to purchase South Korean self-propelled guns

20 June 2024 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Romania will purchase self-propelled howitzers made in South Korea, Azernews reports.

During a working meeting with his South Korean counterpart Shin Won Sik, who is in Romania on an official visit.

"The Romanian official welcomed the winning by the South Korean company Hanwha Aerospace of a tender for the purchase by Romania of three 155 mm battalion-level howitzer systems, including 54 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, auxiliary equipment and an initial amount of ammunition," the press service of the Romanian military department said.

During the talks, the heads of the military departments of the two countries discussed the international security situation and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of defense.

