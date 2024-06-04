Chinese probe took off from the far side of the moon after collecting soil samples

4 June 2024 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese probe Chang'e-6, which for the first time in history collected soil samples from the far side of the Moon, took off from the surface of the Earth's natural satellite, Azernews reports.

"On Tuesday morning, the Chinese Chang'e-6 probe took off from the surface of the Moon with soil samples, which for the first time in human history were collected from the back of a natural satellite of the Earth. The Chang'e-6 take off module has entered a predetermined orbit around the Moon," the agency notes.

Earlier it was reported that the lander of the Chinese spacecraft successfully landed in a given area of the South Pole - Aitken on the far side of the Moon.

---

