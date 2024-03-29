Japanese Navy conducts military drill on combat use of American Tomahawk cruise missiles

29 March 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Officers of the Japanese Navy conducted a military drill on the combat use of American Tomahawk cruise missiles, which Tokyo decided to purchase in the United States to obtain the potential for a long-range strike on the territory of a potential enemy, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The drill took place on board the destroyer McCampbell, which is part of the 7th Fleet of the United States, based in Japan. During the drill, the methods of missile guidance and firing a volley at ground targets were worked out.

In January 2024, Japan and the United States signed an agreement to supply Tokyo with 400 American-made Tomahawk missiles from 2025 to 2027. The transaction price is estimated at 254 billion yen (about $1.7 billion). As part of the agreement, Japan will receive 200 missiles of the latest Block V modification and another 200 of the previous Block IV version. Their range is estimated at 1.6 thousand km, although the exact figures are kept secret.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz