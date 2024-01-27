Uzbekistan’s population nearing 37 million people

27 January 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Statistics Agency, as of January 1, 2024, the permanent population of Uzbekistan was 36.8 million people, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Of the total population, 18.5 million were men, 18.3 million – women.

The agency noted that 18.8 million people live in urban areas and 18 million – in rural areas.

During the reporting period, 17.3 thousand people emigrated from Uzbekistan and 2.9 thousand people moved to Uzbekistan for permanent residence.

