Kazakhstan Government approves General Plan of Astana until 2035

17 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Government of the Kazakhstan Republic has approved the Astana Master Plan until 2035, which outlines steps for further development of the social, housing and communal, transport and energy infrastructure of the capital city, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The main urban planning document of Astana, developed on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been widely discussed. It provides for measures to advance the development of the city, taking into account the dynamic growth of the population. Today, the number of residents of the capital is about 1.2 million people, and it is expected that by 2035 this figure will reach 2.3 million people.

The general plan provides for the construction of 164 schools, 178 kindergartens and 93 health facilities. By 2029, 15 modern palaces of schoolchildren will also be built. All this is at the expense of the local budget and private investments.

It is planned to increase the housing stock of the capital to 68.2 million square meters, and the length of the street and road network per 1000 kilometers to 2.5 thousand kilometers. The development of alternative modes of public transport is envisaged, and the construction of five large bridges is planned to unload the main highways, especially in the Yesil area.

The amount of investments for the implementation of the Astana Master Plan by 2025 from all sources will amount to 6.3 trillion tenge ($13.9 billion). Of these, private investments in housing construction amount to about 4.3 trillion tenge ($9.5 billion), and 700 billion tenge ($1.5 billion) for infrastructure projects.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz