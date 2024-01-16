Winners of 2023 Emmy Awards announced

16 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The 75th annual Emmy Awards ceremony of the United States Television Academy was held in Los Angeles. The event was originally scheduled to take place in September last year, but it was postponed due to strikes in Hollywood, Azernews reports.

Six Emmy statuettes were won by The Heirs, including as the best drama series. Awards were given to Kieran Culkin (best dramatic actor), Sarah Snook (best dramatic actress) and Matthew McFadyen (best supporting actor in a drama), who played in it, the series was also awarded for best screenplay and best director.

The Bear was recognized as the best comedy series, and the project also received six Emmys. Jeremy Allen White was announced as the best actor in a comedy, and Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bakrak received awards for supporting roles.

Five awards went to the mini-series "Squabble". The Emmy Award was given to the main actors Stephen Yong and Eli Wong, and the creator of the project Lee Sung Jin left with statuettes for the script and direction.

"White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy Series ("Abbott Elementary School"). Nisi Nash ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story") was awarded for her supporting role in the miniseries.

