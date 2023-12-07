Volume of trade between Uzbekistan and EU countries increased by 36% over 10 months

7 December 2023 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

On December 5, the 19th meeting of the Uzbekistan-European Union Cooperation Committee was held in Tashkent, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Badriddin Abidov and Deputy Director of the European External Action Service for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Luke Devin, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT), opening the meeting, Badriddin Abidov thanked the European side for their support for the reforms of Uzbekistan, and announced the key directions for the country’s development within the framework of the “Uzbekistan-2030” Strategy, aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth, strengthening the judicial systems, transforming education, health and social protection systems, combating environmental challenges.

Key guidelines of the Strategy were noted, in particular, bringing GDP to $160 billion by 2030 and per capita income to $4 thousand, as well as attracting $110 billion of foreign direct investment, increasing the share of industrial-technological products from 25% to 32% of GDP, ensuring the growth of portfolio investments by 3-5% annually and other tasks. The European side expressed its readiness to provide the country with all possible assistance in achieving its goals.