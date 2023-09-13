Pashinyan's statements may lead to escalation, official says

13 September 2023 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statements may lead to an escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus. The head of the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said this during a briefing, Azernews reports.

She noted that such statements of an unfriendly nature should not be made.

According to Zakharova, such statements are unacceptable and harmful, as they can disrupt the normalization process towards escalation, towards deterioration and will hinder the implementation of everything that the two countries agreed on under Russian mediation.

"Such statements are detrimental to the implementation of the settlement plan," she added.

It should be noted that earlier Pashinyan said that all statements about the settlement of the situation are "groundless", thus actually announcing his withdrawal from the negotiation process with Azerbaijan.

In addition, by mentioning the alleged existence of a territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he nullified all his statements on recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"Russia should not be blamed or held responsible for the decisions taken in Yerevan."

Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"This could lead to catastrophic consequences, which is dangerous for Armenia. And Moscow's sharp reaction to Yerevan's statements about Russia is caused by the fact that they were based on untruths, inaccuracies, or an attempt to substitute facts," she added.

It should be noted that Pashinyan earlier said that Russia, "taking or not taking any action in the South Caucasus, is distancing itself from the South Caucasus region."

"There are processes that lead to the idea that one day we will simply wake up and see that Russia is not here," he asserted.

Moreover, Pashinyan noted that Russia's negotiating activity within the Armenian-Azerbaijani process "has decreased due to the events in Ukraine."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz