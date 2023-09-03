Turkish foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday

3 September 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Iran on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan will meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian to exchange views on regional and international issues, a ministry statement said.

“The visit will render the opportunity to discuss the possibilities for further advancing our bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iran,” it added.

The relations between Türkiye and Iran are evolving on the basis of the principles of non-interference in domestic affairs, mutual respect and good neighborliness.

