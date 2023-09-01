Niger orders expulsion of French ambassador

1 September 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Niger's military authority ordered the expulsion of the French ambassador Thursday in a letter addressed to the French Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Sylvain Itte "no longer enjoys the privileges and immunities attached to his status as a member of the embassy's diplomatic staff," the military administration that has been in in power since July 26 wrote following the end of a 48-hour deadline set on Aug. 28.

The diplomat heed the order to leave Niger and French authorities felt he should not give credence to "illegitimate" authorities or give in to pressure.

The military authority in the West African country where deposed President Mohamed Bazoum remains detained in the presidential palace, considered Itte's approval "irrevocable."

Diplomatic cards and visas for Itte and members of his family are canceled, according to the letter.

"The police services are instructed to proceed with his expulsion," it said.

