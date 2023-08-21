Do IT in Georgia: Tech Agency launches new programme to offer “quality” IT education

21 August 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian Agency for Innovation and Technology on Monday presented a new project to enable citizens to acquire the “most-in-demand IT skills” and find employment in “high-paying positions” in the industry, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

GITA said under the Do IT in Georgia platform training providers would be able to place their courses on www.doit.gov.ge in a bid to increase access to quality IT education in the country with a financial contribution of the state.

Created with the financial support of the United States Agency for International Development, the platform includes the following programmes:

5000IT training programme - all training providers have the opportunity to place their courses for novice IT specialists on the portal and enable adult citizens to choose courses, pass a unified exam and obtain state funding;

Do IT with the EU - includes employment and certification programmes fully funded by the European Union;

CODE-IT - training courses that aim to attract school students to coding and provide relevant knowledge;

Blockchain Courses - run by international training provider New Horizons, fully funded by Binance Charity and including an official certification exam in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Irakli Nadareishvili said supporting the development of information technology and startup ecosystem in the country was one of the Government's “main priorities” and noted a special tax regime for international companies had already been introduced in Georgia.

As part of this project, more than 80 international IT companies have already entered Georgia and employed over 10,000 people. In this context, it is very important to provide qualified staff to this industry”, he said.

Nadareishvili added the Do IT in Georgia platform would receive its first trainees next month.

