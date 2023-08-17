Georgian Railway restores services from Tbilisi to Batumi, Borjomi after rockfall causes suspension

17 August 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Railway has resumed operation of its services from Tbilisi to the cities of Batumi and Borjomi after a rockfall in the capital city hit rail tracks in the Didube-Avchala district on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The company said some of the affected tracks had been “promptly cleared” to ensure resumption of some services, before the debris was also removed from tracks for remaining directions.

It also added the location of the rockfall was inspected by geologists and “relevant specialists” to determine “methodology of heavy equipment operation and clearing works”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz