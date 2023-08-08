Spain sees sharp increase in number of Chinese tourists in H1

8 August 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of this year, 135,715 Chinese people came to Spain, compared to just 26,085 between January and June 2021, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The report was welcomed by Spain's acting Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Hector Gomez, who said the return of Chinese tourists after the pandemic is excellent news.

Chinese tourists pose for a photo outside the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2023. As the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic eases off, Chinese tourists are flocking to Spain. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Gomez added that the number of flights between Spain and China would further increase in the second half of the year.

"In 2023, with the incorporation (of new flights) this summer, we will recover 80 percent of the connections we had prior to the pandemic," Gomez said. "With all certainty, 2024 will be the year which sees the full consolidation of this market, which is so important for our country."

According to data from the Spanish Statistical Office (INE), 700,750 Chinese tourists traveled to Spain in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

