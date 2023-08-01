Belarus raises export duties on oil, petroleum products

1 August 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus has raised duties on the export of oil and petroleum products from the customs area of the Eurasian Economic Union effective August 1, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The export duty on crude oil, fuel oil, petroleum bitumen, petroleum jelly and paraffin and used petroleum products is raised to $16.9 per tonne in August from $15.6 in July, according to a government resolution published on the national legal information website.

The duty on straight-run gasoline rises to $9.2 from $8.5, and that on commercial gasoline, diesel, light and medium distillates, benzene, toluol, xylol and lubricants to $5.0 from $4.6.

