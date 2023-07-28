German Ambassador: Georgia must be part of “stronger EU”

28 July 2023 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Peter Fischer, the German Ambassador to Georgia, on Friday said members of the European Union “must” make it “stronger”, adding Georgia “must be part of it,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his remarks over the country’s European integration path, Fischer noted “some progress” had been made on the bloc’s conditions for granting the country the membership candidate status, and stressed “more progress is needed”.

The German diplomat also said his country’s Government supported the granting of candidate status to Georgia “if the conditions are met”.

He added the call to strengthen the EU was coming “[i]n light of the challenges we all face together”, adding “[w]e will all be stronger together to move firmly towards a better future”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz