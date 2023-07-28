Australian company to renovate Tbilisi metro stations

28 July 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Stations of the Tbilisi metro system will be renovated by an Australian-based company with 70 years of experience in the transport and energy sectors, with the effort set to run with financial support of the Asian Development Bank, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Giorgi Sharkov, the General Director of Tbilisi Transport Company, told local media on Wednesday the renovation would improve accessibility of stations.

He said the upgrades would affect exterior areas of the stops as well as its improvement, modification and adaptation of their internal infrastructure for individuals with disabilities.

The upgrades include installation of inclined and entrance elevators in the locations where possible, placement of information boards, updates to lighting and more.

The $16 million project was announced by Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze last year, and includes renovation of above-ground infrastructure for 12 metro facilities in the city.

Stations of Grmagele, Nadzaladevi, Station Square, Marjanishvili, Rustaveli, Freedom Square, 300 Aragveli, Isani, Technical University, Delisi, Didube and Akhmeteli Theatre will benefit from the ADB-supported initiative.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz