Volume of foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan makes USD 5.2 bln

12 July 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of foreign and mutual trade of Kyrgyzstan in goods in January-May 2023 amounted to about $ 5.2 billion, First Deputy Chairwoman of the National Statistics Committee Nazira Kerimalieva said during a briefing on Tuesday in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Thus, a growth made 27.9% compared to January-May 2022, with exports increasing by 21.9% and imports by 29.2%.

The volume of mutual trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in January-May 2023 amounted to about $1.6 billion and compared to January-May 2022 decreased by 3.0%. Meanwhile, export supplies increased by 10.6%, while import receipts, on the contrary, decreased by 8.3%.

The largest share of the country's mutual trade with EAEU member states in January-May 2023 fell to Russia (64.4%) and Kazakhstan (33.2%).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz