Airline passenger traffic in Georgia reaches pre-pandemic numbers with 45% y/y increase

12 July 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s three international airports served 2,485,263 passengers between January-June, marking a 45 percent year-on-year increase, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said the figures meant passenger traffic at Georgian airports had reached pre-pandemic numbers.

We have been able to fully restore passenger flow at Georgian airports to pre-pandemic 2019 [levels] [...] The current situation in terms of growth and improvement of passenger flows at both international and domestic airports [...] contributes to further strengthening of the airline industry in the country, as well as the tourism sector", Kvrivishvili said.

In the reporting period, Georgia’s international airports served the following numbers:

Tbilisi International Airport - 1,566,251 passengers (+35% y/y)

Kutaisi International Airport - 667,305 passengers (+103%)

Batumi International Airport - 236,444 passengers (+9%)

Passenger traffic has been restored with the following percentages compared to the first six months of 2019:

Tbilisi International Airport - 84%

Kutaisi International Airport - 83%

Batumi International Airport - 96%

Statistics also showed all three international airports in the country received 8,556 flights over the six months. The Agency said the number of flights had increased by 29 percent year-on-year and recovered by 90 percent from the pre-pandemic figure.

Local airports also saw an increase in passenger numbers in the six-month period, the body said.

Queen Tamar Airport in Mestia in the north-western Svaneti region served 5,127 passengers in the period - a 60 percent increase year-on-year and a 47 percent recovery from the pre-pandemic figure.

Ambrolauri Airport in western Georgia’s Racha region served 841 passengers, five percent less compared to the same period of 2022 but a 40 percent increase compared to 2019.

Central Georgia’s Natakhtari Airport served 9,295 passengers, posting an 86 percent year-on-year increase and a 170 percent increase from the pre-pandemic figure.

There were 48 airline companies operating in Georgian airports as of July 1, with flights offered to 88 destinations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz