Belarus could purchase grain from Russia this year - Lukashenko

12 July 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is ready to purchase grain from Russia this year because of an anticipated shortage in Belarus' crop harvest, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"We need to purchase it while it is inexpensive. Even if the purchased grain is somewhere close to the cost price, we need to purchase it and store it if there is capacity. This is a gold reserve. Grain always comes in handy," the BelTA state news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

