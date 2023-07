10 July 2023 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected President of Uzbekistan.

Azernews reports with reference to Uzbek media, the preliminary results of the presidential elections were announced at a briefing by the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, Zainiddin Nizamkhojaev.

According to him, 87.05% of the voters voted for Mirziyoyev. Voter turnout was 79.8%.

