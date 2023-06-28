Anger as teenager killed by French police

28 June 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

A 17-year-old delivery driver was shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday in a Paris suburb, according to his family’s lawyers.

The death unleashed tensions between angry residents, setting barricades on fire, and police, firing tear gas.

The police officer was detained on suspicion of manslaughter, according to the prosecutor’s office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. It said the shooting took place during a traffic check.

The victim was wounded by a gunshot and died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. A passenger in the car was briefly detained and released, and police are searching for another passenger who fled.

A team of three lawyers for the driver identified him as 17-year-old Nael M. In a statement, the lawyers rejected a reported statement by the police that officers’ lives were in danger because the driver had threatened to run them over.

The death sparked unrest in the streets of Nanterre. Local residents held a protest outside the police headquarters. Some groups set alight barricades and rubbish bins, smashed up a bus stop and threw firecrackers towards police, who responded with tear gas and dispersion grenades, according to videos broadcast on local media.

Several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.

---

