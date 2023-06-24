Kazakh embassy urges citizens to refrain from visiting Russian regions bordering Ukraine

24 June 2023 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Kazakh embassy in Russia has urged Kazakh citizens to refrain from visiting Russian regions bordering Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakh media.

The embassy recommends that all Kazakh citizens to get registered with the consulate. They assured that in case of force majeure, citizens of Kazakhstan will be provided with all necessary assistance and support.

Earlier, several Russian regions, including Moscow, began tightening security measures. This came after messages and a video were circulated in social networks in support of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin about the alleged "strike on the rear camps of the Wagner PMC" by the Russian Ministry of Defence. The ministry has denied the allegations.

---

