Georgian PM welcomes increasing Kazakhstani energy transportation through Georgia

23 June 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday said the Government welcomed the prospects of increasing transportation of Kazakhstan's energy resources using Georgia's transport infrastructure and Black Sea ports, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Government Administration cited Garibashvili as telling a joint briefing with his Kazakhstani counterpart Alikhan Smailov that “all this should be attractive for the Kazakh side”.

On his part, Smailov also confirmed his country’s readiness to expand the cooperation to “utilise Caspian and Black Sea basins in the form of routes”.

In this context, it is very important to use opportunities of port infrastructures of both countries for the purpose of cargo transportation”, Smailov said.

At the meeting, the two officials also discussed cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. Smailov welcomed the recent launch of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries, and said they would have a “good impact on business [ties] and people-to-people relations”.

---

