Russia lifts ban on export of dairy and fish products by 6 companies from Kyrgyzstan

23 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian phytosanitary and veterinary watchdog Rosselkhonadzor permitted export of dairy and fish products by several Kyrgyz companies since June 2, the Veterinary Service told Tazabek, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

Status of these companies in the registry of the customs union was changed to "tightened laboratory control" for quality and safety.

Rosselkhoznadzor permitted export of dairy products by Ak Bulak Sut, Ala-Too Sut, Jail Milk, Ak Jalga.

Export of fish products is allowed for Gifts of Natue and Nuragrorybprom.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned export of dairy products by Kyrgyzstan since April 21.

---

