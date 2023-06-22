Tbilisi hosting Energy Efficiency Coordination Group, Workshop of Energy Community

22 June 2023 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze on Thursday welcomed delegations of nine south-eastern European countries that gathered in Tbilisi to participate in the 32nd Energy Efficiency Coordination Group and Workshop of the Energy Community, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry of Economy cited Mikautadze as thanking the Energy Community for choosing Tbilisi as the host city of the event, and reviewing reforms carried out over the recent years for the development of Georgia’s energy sector.

One of the important stages of our energy policy is the energy sector reform programme of Georgia. It focuses on increasing energy efficiency, promoting renewable energy and ensuring a sustainable and secure energy supply in all sectors. The programme is a roadmap for our energy transformation and helps us to harmonise our policies with EU directives and best practices", Mikautadze said.

Mikautadze added his Government was conducting a “number of initiatives” to improve energy efficiency in buildings, industry and transport as part of the programme. He said the implementation of energy-efficient practices in Georgia was not only helping reduce consumption but also creating a “more sustainable and economical” energy ecosystem.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz