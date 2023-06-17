Saudi foreign minister arrives in Tehran amid rapprochement

17 June 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Iran on Saturday amid a rapprochement between the two Middle East arch-foes, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian state TV.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March, in a deal brokered by China, to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability including in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iran officially reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

