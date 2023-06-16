China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

16 June 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves swept some parts of the country, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

During daylight hours on Saturday, temperatures in parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Xinjiang, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, and Shandong are expected to reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

