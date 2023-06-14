Georgian Finance Minister, ADB Executive Director review cooperation in Tbilisi

14 June 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili on Wednesday met Rachel Thompson, the Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank, to discuss cooperation between the Government and the institution, the Ministry of Finance said, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The body said the sides highlighted the role of the ADB as “one of the largest development partners” of Georgia, in both public and private sector financing.

Khutsishvili and Thompson also noted next year’s Annual Meeting of the ADB, set to be hosted in Georgia under the theme “Bridge to the Future”.

In the 2024 Meeting, thousands of participants - including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, private sector, representatives of international and civil society organisations, youth, academia and the media - will gather in Tbilisi.

Along with the country’s hosting of the event, Khutsishvili will head the ADB Board of Directors over the next year.

