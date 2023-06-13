Individuals hold 76 percent of shares of Eurasian Savings Bank

13 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

At least 76 percent of the shares of the Eurasian Savings Bank (ESB), which the state wants to turn into digital one, are held by private individuals, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The Minister of Digital Development Talantbek Imanov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, about 70 individuals hold the shares.

Earlier, MP Zhanar Akayev said that one of the local mobile operators at the end of last year bought 9.42 percent of the shares of the Eurasian Savings Bank. The deputy called it a «financial scheme.» According to him, Vladimir Androsik, the husband of now the former head of the State Development Bank, Evgenia Sudets, who resigned, became the owner of a 2.9 percent stake in the ESB.

«Vladimir Androsik is a close friend of Alexey Shirshov. Why does the cellular company need bank shares? We need to check the Ministry of Digital Transformation so that not to regret when they run away with the money,» Zhanar Akayev said.

At the meeting of the committee, Talantbek Imanov said that the Eurasian Savings Bank is still in a conservation mode. At the end of 2022, its capitalization amounted to 500 million soms, and should be at least 600 million soms. Only in this case, the National Bank can lift the conservation regime.

«As of June 1, 2023, there was an additional capitalization. Mega company sent a letter to the National Bank about this. We need additional capitalization of about 20 million. We have a joint program with Mega. We will work systematically, Eurasian Savings Bank will be digital one,» the official said.

