Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win UEFA Champions League title [PHOTOS]

11 June 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Manchester City defeated Internazionale 1-0 to win the 2023 UEFA Champions League title Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In the 27th minute, Erling Haaland's left-footed shot from close range was saved by Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana in the bottom left corner at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the pitch due to an injury. Phil Foden replaced the Belgian in the 36th minute.

City dominated the first half of the final but neither side was able to break the deadlock despite both teams having chances.

Lautaro Martinez attempted to score inside the box but goalie Ederson rescued Manchester City in the 59th minute.

Manchester City broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when Rodrigo made a close-range finish, assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Two minutes later, Inter Milan missed an opportunity to level after Federico Dimarco hit the crossbar with a header.

Phil Foden lost a chance to double the lead in the 78th minute.

Ederson again produced a fantastic save to deny two headers from Romelu Lukaku in the 88th minute and Robin Gosens in stoppage time, respectively.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz