President Erdogan expects landslide victory in second round of Türkiye’s presidential election

22 May 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

We’ll win in the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye, which will be held on May 28, with a record result thanks to the will and support of the Turkish people, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in tweet, Azernews reports.

"On May 14, our people demonstrated their will by giving the People’s Alliance a majority of seats in parliament, and in the presidential election, more than 27 million of our citizens voted for us, giving us 49.5 percent of the vote," Erdogan noted.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.

