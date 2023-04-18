Azernews.Az

18 April 2023 22:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 18

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 18.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to April 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,842 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 18

Rial on April 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,901

52,142

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,692

47,010

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,049

4,067

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,004

4,045

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,152

6,199

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,076

136,894

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,763

14,777

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,225

31,392

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,109

109,204

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,330

31,433

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,933

26,068

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,294

2,322

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,167

2,171

1 Russian ruble

RUB

514

511

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,198

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,107

28,237

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,468

31,581

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,498

39,431

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,291

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,001

32,071

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,841

8,808

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,105

6,116

100 Thai baths

THB

121,735

122,763

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,499

9,543

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,818

32,204

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,842

46,181

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,331

9,316

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,683

16,651

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,825

2,851

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,726

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,672

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,938

75,889

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,247 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,338 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

