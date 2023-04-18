Iranian currency rates for April 18

18 April 2023 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 18.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to April 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,842 rials.

Currency Rial on April 18 Rial on April 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,901 52,142 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,692 47,010 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,049 4,067 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,004 4,045 1 Danish krone DKK 6,152 6,199 1 Indian rupee INR 513 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,076 136,894 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,763 14,777 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,225 31,392 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,109 109,204 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,330 31,433 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,933 26,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,294 2,322 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,167 2,171 1 Russian ruble RUB 514 511 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,198 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,107 28,237 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,468 31,581 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,498 39,431 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,291 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,001 32,071 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,841 8,808 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,105 6,116 100 Thai baths THB 121,735 122,763 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,499 9,543 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,818 32,204 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,842 46,181 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,331 9,316 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,683 16,651 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,825 2,851 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,726 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,672 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,938 75,889 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,247 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,672 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,338 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000-560,000 rials.

