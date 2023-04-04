Kazakhstan, Abu Dhabi Ports Group to procure tanker fleet

4 April 2023 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil company, and Abu Dhabi Ports Group plan to procure a tanker fleet with deadweight from 8,000 to 12,000 tons.

This issue was discussed between Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the CEO of KazMunayGas, and Mohamed Juma al-Shamisi, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

The tankers will be procured by the Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions, a joint venture between KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, registered in Kazakhstan in February 2023.

In addition, the development of the service fleet for the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea was also discussed between the heads of companies.

Earlier, the agreement on strategic cooperation was signed between KazMunayGas and Abu Dhabi Ports Group. The agreement outlines the principles of cooperation between the sides.

